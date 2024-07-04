Cochin Shipyard's director (finance), Jose V J gets tenure extension from Govt

Cochin Shipyard informed that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India has extended the tenure of Jose V J as its Director (Finance) till the date of his superannuation i.e. 28 February 2027 or until further orders, whicheve

Jose V J assumed charge as Director (Finance) and chief financial officer of the company from August 2019. He is a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and also holds a degree in Law from Government Law College, Ernakulam.

He has approximately 33 years of work experience across diverse field viz., financial management, strategic planning, risk management, forex management, budgeting and cost control. He is also heading the Information Systems Department of the Company. He is also a Director in Hooghly Cochin Shipyard and Udupi Cochin Shipyard, the wholly owned subsidiaries of CSL.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As on 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 72.86% total voting right in the company.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 258.88 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 39.34 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations zoomed 114.31% to Rs 1,286.05 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 600.09 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The scrip jumped 7.96% to end at Rs 2,440.20 on Wednesday, 3 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News