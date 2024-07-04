Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban: India Cements and Hindustan Copper

Bajaj Finances new loans grew by 10% year-on-year to 10.97 million, AUM grew by 31% year-on-year to 3.54 lakh crore, and deposit book at up 26% year-on-year at 62,750 crores for the end of Q1 FY25.

Vedantas aluminum production up 3% year-on-year at 596 kt, while Saleable zinc production up 1% year-on-year at 262 kt, Saleable steel production up 10% year-on-year at 356 kt, YoY, Overall power sales at 4,791 MU, up 13% YoY for the end of Q1 FY25.

Suryoday Small Finance Banks gross advances jumped 42% year-on-year at Rs 9,037 crore , deposits up 42% YoY at Rs 8,137 crore, CASA ratio stood at 17.7 in Q1 FY25 as compared with 20.1% in Q4 FY24 while GNPA was at 2.67% in Q1 FY25 as against 2.80% in Q4 FY25.

Bandhan Bank reported loans and advances at Rs 1,03,169 crore, up 21.8% YoY, Deposits stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, up 22.8% year-on-year, While CASA ratio was at 36% in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 37.1% in Q4 FY24.

L&T Finance reported portfolio realization at 95%, retail disbursement up 33% year-on-year at Rs 14,830 crore and retail loan book up 31% year-on-year at Rs 84,440 crore.

Persistent Systems acquired a 100% stake in US-based software company Starfish Associates for $20.7 million.

Cello World launched a qualified institutional placement to raise upto Rs 800 crore.

Marico partnered with Kaya to handle sales of its science-based personal care products.

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

