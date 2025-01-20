Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Enviro sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Concord Enviro sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Concord Enviro Systems surged 11.99% to Rs 758.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 39.52% to Rs 17.30 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 12.40 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 66.3% YoY to Rs 161.89 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 19.23 crore in Q2 FY25, up 58.4% as compared with Rs 12.14 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses climbed 67.29% to Rs 143.79 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 85.95 crore in Q2 FY24.cost fo material consumed stood at Rs 64.38 crore (up 104.19% YoY), services charges was at Rs 6.08 crore (up 20.4% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 20.10 crore (up 19.86% YoY) during the period under review.

Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL have in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M) and digitalization solutions including Internet of Things (IoT).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Kabra Jewels' IPO ends with subscription of 311 times

Judicious interventions have ensured that INR experienced less volatility than other major currencies, notes RBI study

Gujarat Hotels hits all time high as PAT zooms 131% in Q3 FY25

5paisa Capital PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 16-cr in Q3 FY25

Tech Mahindra Q3 PAT slides 21% QoQ

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story