Concord Enviro sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Concord Enviro Systems surged 11.99% to Rs 758.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 39.52% to Rs 17.30 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 12.40 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 66.3% YoY to Rs 161.89 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 19.23 crore in Q2 FY25, up 58.4% as compared with Rs 12.14 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses climbed 67.29% to Rs 143.79 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 85.95 crore in Q2 FY24.cost fo material consumed stood at Rs 64.38 crore (up 104.19% YoY), services charges was at Rs 6.08 crore (up 20.4% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 20.10 crore (up 19.86% YoY) during the period under review.

Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL have in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M) and digitalization solutions including Internet of Things (IoT).

