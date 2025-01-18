5paisa Capital PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 16-cr in Q3 FY25

The stockbroking company's consolidated net profit jumped 7.22% to Rs 16.17 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 15.08 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

The companys total income declined 14.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 85.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax grew 6.79% in Q3 FY25 to Rs 21.54 crore as compared with Rs 20.17 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses slipped 20.44% to Rs 63.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024 as compared to Rs 80.15 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBDTA in Q3 FY25 grew to Rs 24.60 crore as compared to Rs 22.40 crore reported in Q3 FY24. EBDTA margin improved to 29% during the quarter as against 22% in the same quarter previous year.

The company onboarded 1.11 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 4.74 million.

On a half-year basis, the company's consolidated net jumped 19.52% to Rs 58.16 crore in 9M FY25 as against to Rs 48.66 crore posted in 9M FY24. Total income increased 2.33% YoY to Rs 288.43 crore in 9M FY25.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the companys board has appointed Gaurav Seth as an additional director in the capacity of Managing Director, effective from 17 January 2025. Additionally, Mahesh Gujaran has been appointed as the Chief Surveillance Officer (CSO) and Principal Officer of the company, also effective from 17 January 2025.

Gourav Munjal, whole-time director & CFO of 5paisa Capital, commented, Q3FY25 has been a challenging quarter for the entire stockbroking industry, with regulatory changes and market corrections dampening retail participation in exchange turnover and impacting new customer acquisition. While these changes may have a temporary effect, we believe they will ultimately empower investors and support the long-term, sustainable growth of our business.

Despite these headwinds, we have made significant strides in product innovation, technology enhancements, and cost optimization, and these efforts have resulted in a quarterly PAT of ₹16.2 crore, reflecting an 8% year-over-year growth with 19% PAT margins. We remain steadfast in our commitment to product development, enhancing customer experience, leveraging technology, and optimizing costs and are confident about accelerating our business momentum in the coming quarters.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. It is registered with SEBI as a stock broker, depository participant, and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.

The counter declined 1.63% to end at Rs 424.20 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News