Gujarat Hotels hits all time high as PAT zooms 131% in Q3 FY25

Gujarat Hotels was locked in upper circuit of 10% at Rs 343.25 after the company's standalone net profit soared 130.98% to Rs 1.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 0.71 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations zoomed 100% to Rs 1.40 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 0.70 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2.08 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 47.51% year on year.

Total expenses jumped 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 0.12 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit added 6.580% to Rs 3.38 crore in 9M FY25 as against to Rs 3.61 crore posted in 9M FY24. Total income increased 17.60% YoY to Rs 5.21 crore in 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board appointed Rishabh Punjabi as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from 7th March, 2025.

Gujarat Hotels is an India-based company engaged in providing hotel services. The company operates through the hoteliering segment. It provides a range of rooms, which includes an executive club room, a corporate room, and a standard room.

The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 343.25 in todays intraday session.

