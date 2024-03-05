Consumer goods shares rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index rising 69.18 points or 0.81% at 8650.03 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, HLV Ltd (up 7.43%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 6.5%),Tata Motors-DVR (up 6.43%),Campus Activewear Ltd (up 3.29%),Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (up 2.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.92%), Cartrade Tech Ltd (up 2.57%), JTEKT India Ltd (up 2.53%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.51%), and Rico Auto Industries Ltd (up 2.51%).

On the other hand, Gokaldas Exports Ltd (down 5%), TV18 Broadcast Ltd (down 4.79%), and D B Corp Ltd (down 4.64%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 161.8 or 0.22% at 73710.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.65 points or 0.14% at 22374.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 62.82 points or 0.14% at 45432.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.36 points or 0.13% at 13585.3.

On BSE,1491 shares were trading in green, 1587 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

