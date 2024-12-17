Coromandel International partners with Mahindra Krish-e

To provide Coromandel's drone spraying services (Gromor Drive) to Indian farmers

Coromandel International and Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) business vertical, Krish-e, announced a partnership to extend Coromandel's drone spraying services, Gromor Drive, to Indian farmers.

Currently operational in seven key states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Gromor Drive's operations are supported by RPTOtrained pilots. Coromandel's drone services are uniquely positioned in the market through the support of its subsidiary, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, which ensures reliable drone supply, pilot training, and service support. This backward integration provides Coromandel with a distinct competitive edge in this emerging market.

The partnership further enhances accessibility to these services via the 'Krish-e Kheti Ke Liye App,' along with other technology-driven farm solutions offered by Mahindra's FES, aimed at sustainably maximizing farmers' income and benefiting the broader agricultural value chain.

