Nazara Group Company enters into licensing agreement with Moonbug Entertainment

For integration of Kiddopia app and Moonbug's edutainment platform 'Little Angel'

Paper Boat Apps (the creators of Kiddopia app), a Nazara Group Company, announced a new licensing agreement with Moonbug Entertainment, global leader in children's entertainment and a part of Candle Media. This partnership grants Kiddopia rights to integrate Moonbug's popular property, Little Angel, into its award-winning edutainment platform.

This strategic collaboration aligns with Kiddopia's commitment to delivering high-quality, educational content for children aged 2-7 years. With the addition of Little Angel characters and storylines, Kiddopia will develop a series of interactive activities and games designed to enhance engagement while fostering learning in a fun and creative environment.

Speaking on the partnership, Dhaval Sheth, COO and CFO of Kiddopia, said: This partnership with Moonbug Entertainment is a significant step in enriching Kiddopia's offering. By integrating globally beloved IP, we aim to deliver even more engaging and educational experiences for young learners worldwide.

