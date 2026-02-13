Associate Sponsors

COSYN consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 35.35% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of COSYN declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.143.31 -35 OPM %12.627.85 -PBDT0.240.21 14 PBT0.030.06 -50 NP0.030.04 -25

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

