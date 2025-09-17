Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Craftsman Automation acquires stake in solar power company

Craftsman Automation acquires stake in solar power company

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Craftsman Automation has made equity investment in Event Green Power (EGPL) for solar power under the Group Captive Scheme as required under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003. The company has invested Rs.42,000 in the equity shares of EGPPL. The shareholding of the Company in the equity shares of EGPPL will be 1.91%.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

