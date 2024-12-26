CRISIL Ratings assigns 'AA-' corporate credit rating with 'stable' outlook to Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes (EFL) said that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' corporate credit rating to the company.

CRISIL Ratings stated that the rating reflects the group's leading position in domestic health & hygiene segment, established marketing network, healthy financial profile and efficient working capital cycle and healthy operating cash flows.

These strengths are partially offset by its intense competition in the consumer durables sector in India.

Eureka Forbes along with its subsidiaries & step-down subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing, selling, renting & servicing vacuum cleaners, water filters cum purifiers, air purifier, etc. The group market its water purifiers under the brand name 'Aquaguard, vacuum cleaners under the brand 'Euroclean and air purification system under the brand 'Euroair.

