Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL Ratings assigns 'AA-' corporate credit rating with 'stable' outlook to Eureka Forbes

CRISIL Ratings assigns 'AA-' corporate credit rating with 'stable' outlook to Eureka Forbes

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eureka Forbes (EFL) said that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' corporate credit rating to the company.

CRISIL Ratings stated that the rating reflects the group's leading position in domestic health & hygiene segment, established marketing network, healthy financial profile and efficient working capital cycle and healthy operating cash flows.

These strengths are partially offset by its intense competition in the consumer durables sector in India.

Eureka Forbes along with its subsidiaries & step-down subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing, selling, renting & servicing vacuum cleaners, water filters cum purifiers, air purifier, etc. The group market its water purifiers under the brand name 'Aquaguard, vacuum cleaners under the brand 'Euroclean and air purification system under the brand 'Euroair.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ace Software hits the roof on inking LoI to establish joint venture

Garware Technical jumps after getting nod from NSE for bonus issue

RBI highlights decline in GDP growth, says outlook on demand conditions remains subdued

Market trade sideways; media shares slide

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story