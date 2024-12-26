Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market trade sideways; media shares slide

Market trade sideways; media shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The frontline indices traded in sideways in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,700 level after hitting the day's low of 23,701.05 in mid-morning trade. Media shares extended losses for the sixth consecutive trading session. Trading was volatile due to the monthly F&O series expiry today.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 4.84 points or 0.01% to 78,475.12. The Nifty 50 index added 17.30 points or 0.07% to 23,744.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.46%.

The market breadth was negative . On the BSE, 1,548 shares rose and 2,304 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.57% to 13.91. The Nifty 26 December 2024 futures were trading at 23,740, at a discount of 4.95 points as compared with the spot at 23,744.95.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 December 2024 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 288.9 lakh contracts at the 23,800 strike price. Maximum put OI of 187.4 lakh contracts was seen at 23,750 strike price.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades flat around 78,450; Financials, FMCG, IT, Metal weigh

Rajasthan tanker fire: Death toll rises to 19 as man succumbs to burns

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, 4th Test Day 1: Bumrah takes 3 as Konstas inspires Australia to 311/6

LIVE: Telugu filmmakers meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy amid 'Pushpa-2' row

South Korea opposition says it will vote to impeach acting President Han

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 1.75% to 1,841.30. The index dropped 7.10% in six consecutive trading sessions.

Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 5.37%), PVR Inox (down 2.85%), Saregama India (down 1.96%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.7%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.5%), Tips Music (down 1.47%), Sun TV Network (down 1.37%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.81%) and Dish TV India (down 0.57%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ola Electric Mobility rose 0.77% after the company said that it has expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, registering a four-fold increase from the existing network.

Vantage Knowledge Academy rallied 4.51% after the company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 7 January 2024, to consider a proposal for bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

Comrade Appliances jumped 7.04% after the company announced that it has received an order from Reliance Retail for the supply of air coolers valued at over Rs 14.88 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

Archies partners with Al Hasnae Gifts to launch operations in UAE

EaseMyTrip.com launches newest franchise store in Srikalahasti, Andhra Pradesh

Carraro India IPO ends with 1.12x subscription

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO ends with 93.69x subscription

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story