Cybele Industries standalone net profit rises 1381.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 9.01 crore

Net profit of Cybele Industries rose 1381.82% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 35.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.0110.64 -15 35.4836.73 -3 OPM %13.433.38 -2.344.33 - PBDT1.590.38 318 0.521.22 -57 PBT1.390.17 718 -0.270.43 PL NP1.630.11 1382 -0.070.32 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

