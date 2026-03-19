Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems bags Rs 13-cr order

DCX Systems announced that it has received purchase orders worth Rs 12.81 crore from domestic and international customers.

According to an exchange filing, the orders include the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defense manufacturing players, offering a full service and manufacturing electronic systems and cable harnesses for both international and domestic reputed customers.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 39.5% year-on-year to Rs 121.06 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter slipped 2.48% to Rs 169.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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