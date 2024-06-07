Deepak Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 201.01 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries declined 25.97% to Rs 27.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 201.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 115.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 806.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 823.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

201.01226.69806.46823.3518.4520.0919.2819.0037.0945.55155.47156.4037.0945.55155.47156.4027.0236.50115.11119.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News