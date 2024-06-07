Deepak Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 201.01 croreNet profit of Deepak Industries declined 25.97% to Rs 27.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 201.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 115.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 806.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 823.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News