Deepak Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 201.01 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries declined 25.97% to Rs 27.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 201.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 115.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 806.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 823.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales201.01226.69 -11 806.46823.35 -2 OPM %18.4520.09 -19.2819.00 - PBDT37.0945.55 -19 155.47156.40 -1 PBT37.0945.55 -19 155.47156.40 -1 NP27.0236.50 -26 115.11119.21 -3

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

