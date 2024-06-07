Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit rises 56.54% in the March 2024 quarter

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit rises 56.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.03% to Rs 5766.48 crore

Net profit of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co rose 56.54% to Rs 84.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 5766.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6136.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 417.90% to Rs 108.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 29705.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27886.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5766.486136.80 -6 29705.2427886.75 7 OPM %-5.32-2.12 -0.960.65 - PBDT632.35377.64 67 2251.151314.81 71 PBT92.7261.40 51 124.1228.15 341 NP84.9454.26 57 108.8121.01 418

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit declines 18.72% in the December 2023 quarter

HUDCO signs MoU with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Torrent Power hits record high on bagging 306-MW solar project in Maharashtra

Gensol Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 450-cr project

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

Sensex hits record high, Nifty ends near 23,300; IT shares rally

HDFC Asset Management Company considers Final Dividend as Interim Dividend

Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story