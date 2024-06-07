West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit rises 56.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.03% to Rs 5766.48 croreNet profit of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co rose 56.54% to Rs 84.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 5766.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6136.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 417.90% to Rs 108.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 29705.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27886.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News