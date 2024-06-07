Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 176.32% to Rs 4.20 crore

Net profit of Achiievers Finance India rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 176.32% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.59% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.07% to Rs 12.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.201.52 176 12.945.88 120 OPM %56.4347.37 -43.5953.57 - PBDT0.580.36 61 2.241.30 72 PBT0.490.34 44 2.041.22 67 NP0.280.25 12 1.540.93 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 285.29% in the March 2024 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 297.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex hits record high, Nifty ends near 23,300; IT shares rally

HDFC Asset Management Company considers Final Dividend as Interim Dividend

Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 93.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story