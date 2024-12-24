Dhabriya Polywood soars after bagging work orders from Puravankara, DLF

Dhabriya Polywood surged 5.41% to Rs 384 after the company announced that it has received the work orders/LOIs worth Rs 5.24 crore from Puravankara Group & DLF Group.

The contract is for supply & installation of uPVC/aluminium windows & doors. The projects have to be executed within a period of 12 months.

Separately, the company informed that its subsidiary Dynasty Modular Furnitures has received the work order/LOI from Concient Group (Heritage Max) for supply & installation of modular kitchen for a total value of Rs 4.52 crore.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 6 months, in various tranches as per the terms of the order.

Dhabriya Polywood is engaged in manufacturing and fabrication of extruded PVC profile sections, dstona sheets & moldings, unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) windows and doors, modular furniture products for various furnishing & furniture applications.

The company's net profit rose 16.43% to Rs 4.18 crore on a 6.22% increase in sales to Rs 58.05 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

