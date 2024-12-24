Wireless Tele-density in India decreases from 82.07% at end of Sep-24 to 81.77% at end of Oct-24

Ministry of Communications stated in a latest update that total wireless subscribers in India decreased from 1,153.72 million at the end of September-24, to 1,150.42 million at the end of October-24, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.29%. Wireless subscription in urban areas decreased from 628.12 million at the end of September-24 to 625.56 million at the end of October-24, and wireless subscription in rural areas also decreased from 525.60 million to 524.86 million during the same period. Monthly decline rate of urban and rural wireless subscription was 0.41% and 0.14% respectively. The Wireless Tele-density in India decreased from 82.07% at the end of September-24 to 81.77% at the end of October-24. The Urban Wireless Tele-density decreased from 125.08% at the end of September-24 to 124.38% at the end of October-24 and Rural Tele-density also decreased from 58.16% to 58.06% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in total number of wireless subscribers was 54.38% and 45.62% respectively at the end of Oct-24.

Wireline subscribers increased from 36.93 million at the end of September-24 to 37.79 million at the end of October-24. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.85 million with a monthly rate of growth 2.31%. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 92.25% and 7.75% respectively at the end of October, 2024. The Overall Wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.63% at the end of September-24 to 2.69% at the end of October-24. Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 6.93% and 0.32% respectively during the same period. BSNL, MTNL and APSFL, the three PSUs access service providers, held 23.29% of the wireline market share as on 31st October, 2024.

As per the information received from 1175 operators in October, 2024, in comparison to 1167 Operators in September 2024, the total Broadband Subscribers decreased from 944.40 million at the end of September-24 to 941.47 million at the end of October-24 with a monthly decline rate of 0.31%. In the month of October, 2024, 13.45 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 1039.11 million at the end of September-24 to 1052.56 million at the end of October-24, since implementation of MNP. Number of active wireless subscribers (on the date of peak VLR#) in October, 2024 was 1066.67 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News