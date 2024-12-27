Dixon Tech inks MoU with Cellecor Gadgets for refrigerator manufacturing

Dixon Technologies (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dixon Electro Manufacturing, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cellecor Gadgets for the manufacturing of refrigerators and related components for Cellecor.

Cellecor Gadgets (Cellecor) is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. The company offers a wide range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, soundbars, smartwatches, kitchen appliances, and home appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers, geysers, and heaters, among others.

Atul B. Lall, vice chairman & managing director of Dixon Technologies, stated that We are delighted to announce that Dixon Electro Manufacturing has entered into an MOU with Cellecor for manufacturing of Refrigerators and its related components.

By this partnership, Dixon Electro Manufacturing will increase its customer base in Refrigerator segment. Further, this partnership represents a strategic milestone and commitment to the Make in India initiative and to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 26 December 2024.

Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 263.3% to Rs 536.49 crore on a 133.3% jump in net sales to Rs 11,534.08 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.07% to Rs 17,996.75 on the BSE.

