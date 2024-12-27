Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of UltraTech Cement approves acquisition of minority stake in Star Cement

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
At meeting held on 27 December 2024

The Board of UltraTech Cement at its meeting held on 27 December 2024 has approved making an investment to acquire non-controlling minority stake upto 3.70 crore equity shares of Star Cement at a price not exceeding Rs. 235/- per share, excluding STT; stamp duty and other levies.

Some promoter and promoter group entities of Star Cement, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, having its registered office at Village Lumshnong, Dist.: East Jaintia Hills, Khaliehriat, Meghalaya - 793210 (Star Cement), propose to sell their equity holding in Star Cement and have approached the Company for the same.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

