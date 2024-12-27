Board of UltraTech Cement approves acquisition of minority stake in Star Cement

At meeting held on 27 December 2024

The Board of UltraTech Cement at its meeting held on 27 December 2024 has approved making an investment to acquire non-controlling minority stake upto 3.70 crore equity shares of Star Cement at a price not exceeding Rs. 235/- per share, excluding STT; stamp duty and other levies.

Some promoter and promoter group entities of Star Cement, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, having its registered office at Village Lumshnong, Dist.: East Jaintia Hills, Khaliehriat, Meghalaya - 793210 (Star Cement), propose to sell their equity holding in Star Cement and have approached the Company for the same.

