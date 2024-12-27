Mamata Machinery soars over 150% on debut

Shares of Mamata Machinery were currently trading at Rs 629.95 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 159.24% as compared with the issue price of Rs 243.

The scrip was listed at Rs 600, exhibiting a premium of 146.91% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 629.95 and a low of 599. On the BSE, over 22.64 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Mamata Machinery was subscribed 194.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 December 2024 and closed on 23 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 230 and 243 per share.

The offer consisted of an offer for sale (OFS) of 73,82,340 equity shares of Rs 10 face value. The entire OFS is made of equity sales by promoters, members of promoter families, and group companies. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.

Ahead of the IPO, Mamata Machinery on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, raised Rs 53.55 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 22.04 lakh shares at Rs 243 each to 7 anchor investors.

Mamata Machinery is engaged in the manufacture and export of machinery that makes plastic bags and pouches, packaging machines, and extrusion equipment. It sells its machines under the brand names Vega and "Win..

The company offers end-to-end solutions for plastic film-based flexible packaging, providing services from concept to commissioning. Its product range includes side/bottom seal machines, universal wicketers, stand-up zipper/spout machines, side seal pouch makers, and a variety of attachments for value-added bags.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore and sales of Rs 27.62 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

