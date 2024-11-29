Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DLF to sell Kolkata Tech Park 1 business undertaking

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
For consideration of Rs 637 cr

DLF announced that its subsidiary, DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata), a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF Cyber City Developers, has entered into definitive agreement to sell and transfer its Kolkata Tech Park 1 business undertaking to RDB Primarc Techno Park LLP ( An affiliate of Primarc & RDB group), on a slump sale basis for an aggregate consideration of approx. ~Rs. 637 crore.

Kolkata Tech Park 1 is one of the largest IT Park in eastern India with gross leasable area of approx. 1.49 mln. sqft. It is LEED Platinum Certified building from USGBC and home to global technology leaders.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

