Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government receipts at 53.7% of corresponding BE 2024-25 in first seven months of current fiscal year

Government receipts at 53.7% of corresponding BE 2024-25 in first seven months of current fiscal year

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Monthly Account of the Government of India upto the month of October, 2024, has been consolidated and reports published today. The Government of India has received ₹17,23,074 crore (53.7% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts upto October, 2024, comprising ₹13,04,973 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹3,99,294 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹18,807 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. ₹7,22,976 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹1,94,571 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹24,73,898 crore (51.3% of corresponding BE 2024-25), out of which ₹20,07,353 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹4,66,545 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹5,96,347 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹2,48,670 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. India's fiscal deficit for the first seven months of this fiscal year through stood at 7.51 lakh crore rupees, or 46.5% of annual estimates. The fiscal deficit was around 45% reported in the comparable year-earlier period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: ICC board meeting adjourned till Saturday say reports

Accused will clarify matters with authorities in 10 days: Adani group CFO

TransUnion's GCC India expands in Pune to accommodate growing capabilities

LIVE: Oppn parties have only one aim, to somehow capture power by misleading people, says PM Modi

Kejriwal slams Centre, says Delhi is run by gangsters amid rising crime

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story