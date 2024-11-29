Government receipts at 53.7% of corresponding BE 2024-25 in first seven months of current fiscal year

The Monthly Account of the Government of India upto the month of October, 2024, has been consolidated and reports published today. The Government of India has received ₹17,23,074 crore (53.7% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts upto October, 2024, comprising ₹13,04,973 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹3,99,294 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹18,807 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. ₹7,22,976 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹1,94,571 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹24,73,898 crore (51.3% of corresponding BE 2024-25), out of which ₹20,07,353 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹4,66,545 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹5,96,347 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹2,48,670 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. India's fiscal deficit for the first seven months of this fiscal year through stood at 7.51 lakh crore rupees, or 46.5% of annual estimates. The fiscal deficit was around 45% reported in the comparable year-earlier period.

