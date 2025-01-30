Dollar index stays mildly supported after Fed decision to hold rates

The US dollar index regained some momentum although still trailing below 108 mark following Federal Reserve decision to hold interest rates steady. The Federal Reserve unanimously decided to hold rates unchanged at the 4.25% - 4.50% range. The statement added that the economy is expanding solidly, the unemployment rate has stabilized, and labor market conditions remain solid. US benchmark treasury yields and dollar index advanced in immediate reaction to the Fed move but recoiled back thereafter. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 107.74, down 0.08% on the day and after briefly gaining above 108 mark in the previous session.

