Capital Market News

Digital payments rise 11.1% on year in September 2024: RBI data

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Digital payments across the country registered an 11.11 per cent year-on-year rise as on September 2024, according to RBI's index that measures the adoption of online transactions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been publishing a composite Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) since January 1, 2021 with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index for September 2024 stands at 465.33 as against 445.5 for March 2024, which was announced on July 26, 2024. The increase in RBI-DPI index was driven by growth in payment infrastructure and payment performance across the country over the period, RBI noted.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

