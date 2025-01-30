K&R Rail Engineering gains on reporting strong Q3 numbers

K&R Rail Engineering jumped 6.72% to Rs 336.80 after the company's net profit zoomed 523.30% to Rs 6.42 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.03 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 145.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 4.6% year on year.

Profit before tax spiked 567.6% to Rs 9.88 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.48 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses fell 1.52% YoY to Rs 142.88 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 0.69 crore (down 36.11%) while finance costs were at Rs 0.24 crore (up 26.31% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit declined 6.49% to Rs 14.55 crore in 9M FY25 as against Rs 15.56 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 457.13 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a de-growth of 10.91% year on year.

K&R Rail Engineering is carrying on the business of providing end-to-end EPCC services, which include earthwork, bridges & civil works, track works, overhead electrifications (OHE) works, signaling & telecommunication (S&T) works, railway operation & maintenance (O&M) consultancy in preparing detailed DPRs, and other allied activities.

