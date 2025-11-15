Dr M Induscorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 382.18% to Rs 96.58 crore

Net profit of Dr M Induscorp reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 382.18% to Rs 96.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.96.5820.030.87-0.750.81-0.070.79-0.070.79-0.03

