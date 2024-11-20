DRL's Hyderabad facility gets 7 observations from USFDA

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) informed that on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed its Good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at API manufacturing facility located in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

The GMP inspection was conducted from 13 November 2024 to 19 November 2024. The USFDA issued Form-483 with 7 observations.

Dr Reddy's Labs is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 15.3% to Rs 1255.70 crore despite of 16.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 8016.10 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 1.73% to settle at Rs 1213.95 on Tuesday, 19 November 2024. The market will remain shut today on account of Maharashtra Assembly polls.

