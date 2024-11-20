Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 89.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.17% to Rs 31.22 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 89.82% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 48.17% to Rs 31.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.2260.2414.9917.800.984.570.594.120.393.83

