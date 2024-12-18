Droneacharya Aerial spurts on inking pact with Volatus Aerospace to boost drone logistics

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations jumped 5.68% to Rs 126.55 after the company entered into a strategic partnership with Volatus Aerospace through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen logistics and services in India.

The collaboration aims to enhance drone-based logistics and services in India, combining DroneAcharyas expertise in drone surveying and training with Volatus Aerospaces delivery solutions and technological innovations.

Volatus Aerospace, a pioneer in compliant drone delivery certified by Transport Canada, brings its proprietary logistics platform and turnkey cargo delivery systems to the partnership. Meanwhile, DroneAcharya, a DGCA-approved organization, contributes its local infrastructure and skilled resources to facilitate manufacturing, training, and execution of drone-based solutions.

A key product of this partnership is the Condor drone, a heavy-payload logistics solution capable of carrying up to 180 kilograms, revolutionizing cargo delivery in India. DroneAcharya will also serve as the manufacturing partner for Volatus in India, driving local production and distribution of advanced drone solutions.

Additionally, the partnership aims to facilitate the exchange of technology, enabling Volatus Aerospace to leverage DroneAcharyas expertise in FPV (first-person view) drone technology and room intervention solutions. By integrating these advanced capabilities, Volatus Aerospace can expand its service offerings and enhance its technological portfolio.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is engaged in the main operations of the company, which are imparting drone operation training, drone supply and maintenance services, and management consultancy and training services.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 77.3% to Rs 6.08 crore, with net sales increasing 89.8% to Rs 35.25 crore in FY24 compared to FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News