Universal Autofoundry Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shish Industries Ltd, Sanghi Industries Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2024.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd tumbled 16.31% to Rs 98 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48426 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd crashed 16.26% to Rs 13.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sanghi Industries Ltd lost 11.08% to Rs 68.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32877 shares in the past one month.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd shed 10.00% to Rs 342.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 8.89% to Rs 841.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25759 shares in the past one month.

