EaseMyTrip.com forays into study tourism with acquisition of Planet Education

EaseMyTrip.com announced the approval of acquisition of Planet Education Australia, an Australia-based comprehensive education services provider making a strategic investment of 49% paid-up share capital. This strategic investment marks EaseMyTrip's entry into the international study tourism and strengthens its position in the tourism industry.

Founded in 1999, Planet Education has established itself as a leading education service provider with over 25 years of industry experience. The company offers comprehensive study abroad services, including expert counselling, university placements, and visa assistance, with an impressive track record of helping over 45,000 students achieve their international education goals. Planet Education maintains its headquarters in Australia with its head office in Sydney, operating through a network of 25 offices globally.

This acquisition aligns with EaseMyTrip's vision to expand its service offerings and create a more comprehensive travel ecosystem for its customers while tapping into study tourism. It will enable EaseMyTrip to foray into another tourism sector and leverage Planet Education's extensive experience in international education services and its strong presence. In return, Planet Education will have access to EaseMyTrip's vast customer base, B2B agents' network and tech capabilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News