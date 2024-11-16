Board of Arihant Foundations & Housing approves allotment of shares and warrants

At meeting held on 16 November 2024

The Board of Arihant Foundations & Housing at its meeting held on 16 November 2024 has approved the allotment of 13,65,624 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 480 per share (including premium of Rs 470 per share) on preferential basis to the non-promoter allotees.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 9,96,56,240 (99,65,624 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each fully paid up).

The Board has further allotted 8,96,873 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 480 per warrant on preferential basis to the promoter & non-promoter allotees.

