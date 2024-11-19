Easy Trip gains after fixing record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Easy Trip Planners jumped 2.71% to Rs 30.73 after the company's board fixed Thursday, 8 November 2024 as the record date for the proposed bonus issue of equity shares.

On 14 October 2024, the companys board had approved the issuance of one bonus equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share held by shareholders (1:1) as on record date.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest growing, 2nd largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

