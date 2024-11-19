Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2024.

PG Electroplast Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2024.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd spiked 19.32% to Rs 332.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6723 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd surged 9.51% to Rs 684.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd soared 9.07% to Rs 69.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd advanced 8.83% to Rs 125.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd exploded 8.56% to Rs 1276.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17203 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News