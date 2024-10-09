Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ecofy partners with TVS Motor

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
To launch financing schemes for boosting EV adoption and promote sustainability

Ecofy, India's pioneering green-only NBFC backed by Eversource Capital and dedicated to bridging the climate finance gap in the Indian retail sector, has announced a partnership with TVS Motor Company. In the rapidly growing electric 3W sector, this strategic collaboration aims to boost electric three-wheeler adoption and promote sustainable mobility nationwide.

Ecofy and TVS Motor Company are launching customized financing schemes to make TVS electric vehicles more accessible and affordable. These tailored offerings aim to drive EV adoption and redefine the future of EV financing in India

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

