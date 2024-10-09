Oriental Rail gains on bagging Rs 7-cr order

Oriental Rail Infrastructure added 1.12% to Rs 275 after the company secured an order worth Rs 6.91 crore from Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Raebareli in Indian Railways.The project entails manufacturing and supplying of 112 sets of seats and berths for LHB GS coaches.
The cost of the project is Rs 6.91 crore and it is to be executed by 31 March 2025.
The firm stated that delivery is to be made to MCF, Furnishing Depot. Further, 100% of payment will be received against receipt, inspection and acceptance of the material by the consignee at destination.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway products.
The companys consolidated net profit grew 7.7% to Rs 5.86 crore on 32.6% jump in net sales to Rs 123.06 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
