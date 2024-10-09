Oriental Rail gains on bagging Rs 7-cr order

Oriental Rail Infrastructure added 1.12% to Rs 275 after the company secured an order worth Rs 6.91 crore from Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Raebareli in Indian Railways.

The project entails manufacturing and supplying of 112 sets of seats and berths for LHB GS coaches.

The cost of the project is Rs 6.91 crore and it is to be executed by 31 March 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The firm stated that delivery is to be made to MCF, Furnishing Depot. Further, 100% of payment will be received against receipt, inspection and acceptance of the material by the consignee at destination.