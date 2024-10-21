Epack Durable secures contract manufacturing deal from Hisense

Epack Durable announced that Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has entered into a strategic manufacturing alliance with the company.

Hisense has contracted Epack Durable to setup advanced dedicated manufacturing facility in India to produce Hisense range of Air conditioners and Home Appliances using Hisense's proprietary technology & designs.

Through this agreement, Epack Durable will invest in advanced and dedicated production lines for manufacturing Air conditioners & Home Appliances including washing machines, refrigerators and other small domestic appliances.will invest in advanced and dedicated production lines for manufacturing Air conditioners & Home Appliances including washing machines, refrigerators and other small domestic appliances.

