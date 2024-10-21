Outlook for local economic activity remains resilient says RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest monthly update that the outlook for domestic economic activity remains resilient buoyed by strong consumption and investment activities. Geopolitical conflicts, uncertain global outlook, volatile global financial markets amidst changing perceptions on monetary policy trajectories, and climate shocks are the key risks to the outlook. Monetary policy remains steadfast on aligning inflation with the target on a durable basis, setting strong foundations for a sustained period of high growth.

