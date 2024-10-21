Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Outlook for local economic activity remains resilient says RBI

Outlook for local economic activity remains resilient says RBI

Image
Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest monthly update that the outlook for domestic economic activity remains resilient buoyed by strong consumption and investment activities. Geopolitical conflicts, uncertain global outlook, volatile global financial markets amidst changing perceptions on monetary policy trajectories, and climate shocks are the key risks to the outlook. Monetary policy remains steadfast on aligning inflation with the target on a durable basis, setting strong foundations for a sustained period of high growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: A pro-grade phone set to get better with AI

India does not believe in 'taken-for-granted' relations, says PM Modi

RBI sold $6.49 billion in spot forex market in August, shows bulletin

Latest LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 PAT at Rs 546 cr, revenue from ops at Rs 2,410 cr

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala share pics from pre-wedding ceremony

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story