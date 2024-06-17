Home / Markets / Capital Market News / European Commission exempts HFCL from anti-dumping duties

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
HFCL announced about a landmark decision made by the European Commission on 14 June 2024. In the said decision, it was determined that HFCL is the only Indian company not engaged in dumping of OFC in European markets whereas provisional Anti-dumping duty has been determined on all other Indian Optical Fiber Cable Manufacturers in the statement issued by the European Commission. This makes HFCL as the only Indian Optical Fiber Cable manufacturer to have been exempted from anti-dumping duties by European Commission.

HFCL's products have been preferred by European telecom operators, as they meet the quality, reliability and safety standards, are commercially viable, and guarantee a sustainable supply for the construction of Europe's telecom infrastructure. The Company has been operating in Europe for over a decade and is having long term engagements with some of the leading telcos and ISPs in many countries of Europe.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

