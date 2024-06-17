Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TARC board OKs raising upto Rs 750 cr

TARC board OKs raising upto Rs 750 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TARC said that its board has approved to raise non convertible debentures (NCDs) upto Rs 750 crore via private placement.

The companys board has given in-principle approval to raise funds from Banks/ NBFC and / or fresh issuance of NCDS on private placement basis not exceeding Rs 750 crore to refinance the existing NCDs of the company.

The board has also accorded its consent to redeem the existing NCDs and given its consent for change in terms and conditions of the NCDs subject to such necessary approvals as may be required in order to reduce borrowing cost.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

TARC is engaged in carrying business of construction and development of residential projects, commercial projects, township projects, malls etc. in the National Capital Region and also derives rental income from investment properties.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 1.53 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales tumbled 93% year on year to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.49% to end at Rs 194 on Friday, 14 June 2024. The market is closed today on occasion of Bakrid.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TTK Prestige to invest up to Rs 15 cr in GramyaHaat

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1009 cr

REC board OKs to raise upto Rs 1.45 lakh crore via private placement

Puravankara issues corporate guarantee on behalf of subsidiary

Paisalo Digital allots 1,800 NCDs on private placement

Coromandel Intl inks MoU with NBSS&amp;LUP to develop soil test in Maharashtra

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Icatibant injection

Roto Pumps bags order worth Rs 14 cr

NASDAQ hits record, sees 3% weekly gain

Board of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank approves increase in authorised share capital

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story