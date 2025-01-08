Exicom Tele spurts on forging EV charging partnership

Exicom Tele-Systems hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 250.25 after the company signed an EV charging partnership with Mufin Green Infra.

Exicom, India's largest EV charging and critical power solutions manufacturer, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mufin Green Infra, a leading provider of turnkey project solutions for EV charging infrastructure.

The partnership will focus on creating end-to-end EV charging solutions, encompassing charger installation, infrastructure setup, and software integration. The collaboration will target a wide range of customers, including charge point operators, bus operators, state utilities, and other end-users.

Mufin Green Infra will be responsible for the installation of charging stations and the development of charging hubs. It will also play a key role in customer acquisition and onboarding.

Further, Exicom and Mufin Green Infra will actively engage with potential customers to promote bundled solutions. These offerings will encompass charging hardware, supporting infrastructure, software, and operational services, all tailored to meet the specific needs and expectations of Charge Point Operators, public/private bus operators, state utilities, fleet operators, and government entities, while ensuring commercial viability.

This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India by providing reliable and accessible charging infrastructure.

Mufin Green Infra is a leading provider of turnkey solutions for EV charging infrastructure in India, with a strong focus on operating and maintaining EV bus charging stations.

Exicom is a leading Indian company specializing in EV charging solutions and critical power systems. They manufacture a wide range of AC and DC chargers for electric vehicles, supporting the growth of India's sustainable transportation sector. Exicom also provides critical power solutions for essential infrastructure like telecommunications, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Their EV charging solutions are designed for various applications, including homes, workplaces, and public spaces, and are known for their durability and reliability. With a strong global presence and a significant number of chargers installed worldwide, Exicom plays a crucial role in advancing the global electric vehicle charging landscape.

On a consolidated basis, Exicom Tele-Systems reported net loss of Rs 17.03 crore in Q2 September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.82 crore in Q2 September 2023. Net sales declined 19.32% YoY to Rs 153.37 crore in Q2 September 2024.

