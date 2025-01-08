CESC arm Purvah bags wind-solar hybrid contract

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
CESC announced that it has issued letter of award (LoA) to Purvah Green Power, wholly owned subsidiary of the company for setting up wind-solar hybrid power projects.

The LoA has been issued, following the response submitted by Purvah on the request for selection document issued by CESC in terms of the guidelines for tariff-based competitive bidding process for procurement of power from grid-connected wind SOLAR hybrid power project dated 21 August 2023, issued by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, and amended from time to time, for setting up a wind-solar hybrid power project of 150 MW with additional 150 MW capacity under the greenshoe option.

The power purchase agreement to be signed will remain valid for 25 years from the scheduled commencement of supply.

CESC is a fully integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development, and business process outsourcing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 1.40% to Rs 353 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 348 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Net sales rose 8% YoY to Rs 4700 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of CESC fell 2.48% to Rs 174.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

