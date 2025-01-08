Tata Tech rises on inking pact with Telechips

Tata Technologies added 1.77% to Rs 897.50 after the company signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telechips to innovate vehicle software solutions for next-gen software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Telechips is a global fabless semiconductor supplier, which provides SoC and MCU for the automotive industry and leads the system semiconductor market with its advanced products and technologies in the field of connectivity and multimedia semiconductors

The collaboration will focus on co-developing innovative solutions for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) platforms, automotive cockpit domain controllers, and Central & Zonal gateway controllers, helping OEMs address software-hardware integration challenges and reduced time-to-market.

The partnership addresses critical industry needs such as real-time updates, seamless connectivity, and enhanced safety. By leveraging AI and advanced SoC technologies, it enables OEMs to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market, aligning with global sustainability goals.

The collaboration will focus on co-developing a scalable software framework for ADAS and autonomous vehicle platforms, leveraging Artificial Intelligence to enhance situational awareness and decision-making capabilities. Additionally, the integration of Telechips advanced SoCs will enable faster, more efficient vehicle communications, aligning with the global push toward greener and more sustainable transportation solutions.

Warren Harris, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Technologies said, We are delighted to collaborate with Telechips, combining their advanced semiconductor technology with our deep domain knowledge and expertise in turnkey SDV development to help our customers develop competitive software-defined vehicles. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to engineering a better world by enabling OEMs to deliver intelligent, connected, and sustainable vehicles that redefine safety, functionality, and user experiences while working towards a software-defined future.

Jang-Kyu Lee, CEO of Telechips, stated: Our partnership with Tata Technologies highlights our commitment to transforming the automotive semiconductor landscape. By combining our advanced semiconductor solutions with their expertise in vehicle software and hardware integration, we are paving the way for safer, smarter, and more connected mobility solutions, enabling OEMs to lead in the SDV era.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.9% to Rs 157.41 crore on a 2.1% rise in net sales to Rs 1,296.45 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

