Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 8.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.45% to Rs 4380.25 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India declined 8.62% to Rs 679.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 743.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.45% to Rs 4380.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3698.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

