Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 8.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 18.45% to Rs 4380.25 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India declined 8.62% to Rs 679.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 743.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.45% to Rs 4380.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3698.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income4380.253698.04 18 OPM %101.0596.27 -PBDT896.10996.11 -10 PBT896.10996.11 -10 NP679.50743.60 -9

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

