Real Estate shares slide

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index falling 21.24 points or 0.27% at 7985.21 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.8%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.62%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.52%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.3%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (up 1.04%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.91%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.71%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 182.25 or 0.33% at 54964.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 33.47 points or 0.21% at 15842.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 231.9 points or 0.97% at 24146.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 754.79 points or 0.95% at 79798.53.

On BSE,2166 shares were trading in green, 1690 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

