SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 5.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of SMFG India Credit Company declined 5.79% to Rs 170.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 180.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.72% to Rs 2158.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1703.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2158.441703.2847.9049.74271.18271.43229.84241.52170.10180.56

