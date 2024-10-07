Federal Bank's total deposits rises 16% YoY in Q2 FY25

Federal Bank reported 15.6% growth in total deposits to Rs 2,69,105 crore as of September 2024 as compared with Rs 2,32,868 crore as of September 2023. The Banks CASA deposits stood at Rs 80,923 crore as of 31 September 2024, up 11.5% from Rs 72,589 crore as of 31 March 2023. CASA ratio reduced to 30.07% as of September 2024 as against 31.17 % recorded in same period last year. The Banks CASA deposits stood at Rs 80,923 crore as of 31 September 2024, up 11.5% from Rs 72,589 crore as of 31 March 2023. CASA ratio reduced to 30.07% as of September 2024 as against 31.17 % recorded in same period last year. The bank's customer deposits (total deposits excluding interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to Rs 2,53,973 crore as of 30 September 2024, recording a growth of 16% YoY. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Certificate of deposit increased 19.9% to Rs 11,917 crore in Q2 FY24 as against Rs 9,940 crore posted in Q2 FY23. Interbank deposits fell 19.5% to Rs 3,215 crore as of 30 September 2024 over Rs 3,993 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

The bank's gross advances grew by 19.32% to Rs 2,33,825 crore from Rs 1,95,968 crore as of 30 September 2023. As per internal classification, retail credit book increased by 23% and wholesale credit book grew 13%. Retail to Wholesale ratio is at 57:43 respectively.

Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. The bank has 1418 branches and 1960 ATMs/ recyclers as on 31 December 2023.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 16.17% to Rs 1,027.51 crore on 25.4% jump in Total income to Rs 7,663.65crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Federal Bank slipped 3.51% to Rs 186.90 on the BSE.

