Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antony Waste spurts on bagging Rs 908-cr order from NMMC

Antony Waste spurts on bagging Rs 908-cr order from NMMC

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Antony Waste Handling Cell gained 6.02% to Rs 741 after its wholly owned subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has secured a contract for door-to-door C&T of MSW in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The project entails collection & transportation (C&T) of municipal solid waste (MSW) and related allied works in NMMC. The contract is to be executed for 9 years, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 908 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This milestone marks a significant step forward in companys collaborative efforts with NMMC to improve waste management services in Navi Mumbai, the firm added.

Jose Jacob, chairman & MD of Antony Waste Handling Cell said, We are thrilled to share that we have secured a Rs 908 crore contract for C&T services from NMMC, for a concession period of nine years. Our partnership with NMMC, which has flourished over the past 15 years, has been centered on delivering innovative solutions tailored to the citys evolving needs.

Our collaborative efforts have consistently helped NMMC achieve the top ranking in the Swachh Bharat within the category, underscoring our dedication to excellence. This accomplishment not only solidifies our relationship with NMMC but also reinforces our pledge to foster sustainable growth in Navi Mumbai.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is leading player in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste Management industry with an established track record of more than two decades, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across India, majorly catering to municipalities.

More From This Section

LIC boosts stake in Bank of Maharashtra, Apollo Tyres

Nifty holds 25,000 level; IT shares advance

CARE Ratings reaffirms 'A-' rating of RACL Geartech with 'stable' outlook

Gujchem Distillers India standalone net profit rises 305.00% in the September 2024 quarter

IEX records 24% YoY growth in total volumes in Sep 2024

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.2% to Rs 17.51 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18.27 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 226.97 crore in Q1 FY25, up 2.2% year on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 230pts, at 81,450, Nifty at 24,900; Broader markets tumble

Fire breaks out at oil depot in Feodosia on Crimean coast of Black Sea

LIVE news: Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case

US elections: Kamala Harris rejects Republican digs at childless women

New analysis suggests debt could increase under Harris-Trump economic plans

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story