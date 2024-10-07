Antony Waste spurts on bagging Rs 908-cr order from NMMC

Antony Waste Handling Cell gained 6.02% to Rs 741 after its wholly owned subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has secured a contract for door-to-door C&T of MSW in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The project entails collection & transportation (C&T) of municipal solid waste (MSW) and related allied works in NMMC. The contract is to be executed for 9 years, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 908 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This milestone marks a significant step forward in companys collaborative efforts with NMMC to improve waste management services in Navi Mumbai, the firm added.

Jose Jacob, chairman & MD of Antony Waste Handling Cell said, We are thrilled to share that we have secured a Rs 908 crore contract for C&T services from NMMC, for a concession period of nine years. Our partnership with NMMC, which has flourished over the past 15 years, has been centered on delivering innovative solutions tailored to the citys evolving needs.

Our collaborative efforts have consistently helped NMMC achieve the top ranking in the Swachh Bharat within the category, underscoring our dedication to excellence. This accomplishment not only solidifies our relationship with NMMC but also reinforces our pledge to foster sustainable growth in Navi Mumbai.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is leading player in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste Management industry with an established track record of more than two decades, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across India, majorly catering to municipalities.

More From This Section

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.2% to Rs 17.51 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18.27 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 226.97 crore in Q1 FY25, up 2.2% year on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News